Expert discusses strategies in investing in rollercoaster-like stock market

With the constant ups and downs of the stock market, the best strategy for investing right now and the future can be pretty tricky. So, what are some of the basics you need to know?

Vincent Esposito, Managing Partner with Fair Street Advisors in Guilford, joins News 8 to provide some financial navigation through these volatile times.

Esposito says to do the following:

Check your risk tolerance, goals, and timeframe for investing

Talk with your advisor

Rebalance your investment portfolio

Prepare for year-end tax planning; Esposito says it’s never too early for tax planning

Watch the video above for more.