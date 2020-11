(WTNH)– We’ve been talking about the importance of keeping up with regular health appointments during this pandemic, and now that we are going into our second wave of COVID-19, telehealth may be something you may be considering.

Doctor Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, Associate Director of Hartford HealthCare’s Sports Neurology Program, discusses if she’s seeing a seeing a trend in the surge of coronavirus cases and what patients can expect during a telehealth visit in the video above.