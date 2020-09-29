Expert discusses the impact of COVID-19 on retirement

(WTNH)– Almost everything has been impacted by COVID-19. Now specialists are taking a deeper look into how it’s affecting retirement.

Eric Hogarth, Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement and Investment Specialists, discusses some of the biggest concerns when it comes to retirement during the pandemic.

Many people are facing early retirement with layoffs and furloughs and many people that got laid off are now uninsured for healthcare.

He also discuss how retirement funds have taken a hit over these past couple months and some ways people can protect themselves during a time like this in the video above.

With the havoc on the economy, some people may have to put off retirement and the pandemic may threaten the quality of one’s retirement.