Experts discuss anti-viral treatment study, redeploying medical staff to ICU for coronavirus patients

Coronavirus

(WTNH)– There are a number of studies underway across the country focused on COVID-19.

Researchers at Yale are hard at work trying to find an effective anti-viral treatment. There is a new clinical trial that was just launched involving an asthma drug.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor and ID Fellowship Program Director at Yale School of Medicine, tells us more about the research in the video above.

In hospitals in these times, parts of Emergency Rooms are being made into ICU’s and staff is being re-trained to adapt to the unique needs of coronavirus patients.

We speak with a Respiratory Therapist who works in the ICU to treat COVID-19 patients, about his daily duties in the video below.

