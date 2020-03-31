Experts discuss changes in breast surgery, surgical weight loss during coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH)– During this pandemic, there are still plenty of people dealing with other medical issues that can be serious.

One is breast surgery and Dr. Camelia Lawrence, Director of Breast Surgery at the Hospital of Central CT and Midstate Medical Center, discussed what changes are in place at this time and if breast cancer patients are at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19 in the video above.

Healthy eating and exercise habits during the Covid-19 quarantine can also be a challenge, especially for those who are in a plan for surgical weight loss.

Director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at Hartford Healthcare, Dr. Darren Tishler, discussed what stage of medical weight loss his patients are in and what they doing to stay engaged during the Covid-19 crisis in the video below.