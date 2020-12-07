Experts discuss closing indoor dining and gyms; Importance of hand hygiene amid pandemic

(WTNH)– Indoor dining has been a big issue. Now over 900 doctors in the state have signed a letter to the governor asking for indoor dining and gyms to be closed.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses that and if we should be concerned about co-infection of the flu and COVID in the video above.

Several months in we are all still washing our hands a lot, and it will be a crucial step to stay healthy and safe as we enter flu season and COVID-19.

Doctor Henry Anyimadu, Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford Hospital’s Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses hand hygiene as one of the first directives at the onset of COVID and why it’s still so important in the video below.