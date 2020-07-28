Experts discuss community support during pandemic; latest Alzheimer’s disease research

(WTNH)– For some the pandemic has really impacted their mental health and professionals want you to know that help is easy to find.

Patricia Rehmer, President of the Behavioral Health Network and Senior Vice President of Hartford HealthCare, established a number to offer free community support to those struggling earlier in the pandemic. She discuses what types of calls they’re fielding and how people with pre-existing mental health conditions are coping in the video above.

Planning to get your flu shot this fall? You may not want to skip this year because there is new evidence that the flu vaccine is associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Kristen Cusato, Director of Communications for the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, discuses the news coming out of a big research conference this week and how close we are to being able to diagnose Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia earlier in the video below.