Experts discuss containing Covid-19 numbers in the state, latest on vaccine and health inequity

(WTNH)– For healthcare workers here in Connecticut, things have shifted to a “new normal” with a lull in our Covid cases.

We are seeing the number of Covid cases skyrocket in other states, particularly Florida. To combat the surge, Governor Lamont is now requiring a quarantine for travelers from 31 states.

Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President & CEO, tells us what has been critical in containing our numbers here in the state and how they are preparing for a potential surge, especially with back to school and flu season around the corner, in the video above.

Next, we have news about one vaccine being available in the U.S. and a look at racial and ethnic disparities exposed during this pandemic.

Doctor Oneyma Ogbuago, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about the latest health headlines, including the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and health inequity, in the video below.