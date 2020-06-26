Experts discuss Covid-19 antibody research, summer travel amid pandemic

(WTNH)– People who have had Covid-19 have antibodies that tests are able to detect and medical experts are now studying what role they could play in this pandemic.

A few months ago, Hartford HealthCare began conducting a research study to determine how many staff has developed antibodies against the virus that causes Covid-19.

Doctor Pavlos Papasavas, Director of Research, Department of Surgery Co-Director and Bariatric Surgery at Hartford Hospital, tells us the latest on the research and the staff that has been tested and discovered to have the antibodies in the video above.

Some people are also deciding to travel now that we are into summer.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us if Connecticut residents should be traveling at this point of the pandemic in the video below.