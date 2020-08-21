Experts discuss Covid-19 heartburn drug study, the latest on vaccinations

(WTNH)– Some drugs already on the market and proven to be safe have been looked at as possible treatments for Covid-19. One of those is the heartburn drug “Pepcid.”

Hartford Hospital conducted a study with 80 Covid patients. Doctor Raymond McKay, Cardiologist, Principal Investigator with Hartford Hospital, tells us about the study and the results of it in the video above.

Kids and adults can now get their regular vaccinations at pharmacies and we’re talking about the best time to get that flu shot.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Medicine, brings us up to date on the latest health headlines in the video below.