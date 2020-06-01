Experts discuss COVID-19 impact on cancer patients, expected increase of cases following protests and businesses reopening

(WTNH)– Healthcare professionals are learning so much as we go through this pandemic. There’s now news about how COVID-19 is affecting cancer patients.

A new study published by the Lancet is showing that more cancer patients are dying from COVID-19, but not as a result of cancer treatment as one might expect. Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute played a pivotal role in this cohort study by supplying data.

Doctor Peter Yu, Physician-In-Chief at the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, talks about the latest findings in the video above.

Protests over the weekend across the country also showed many not practicing safety measures. And should we expect an increase of COVID-19 cases with more businesses reopening in our state?

Over the weekend, there were people protesting against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who were not wearing masks and not social distancing.

Researchers at Yale School of Public Health have come up with a mathematical model saying to expect a sharp increase if people resume normal activities and contacts too quickly.

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Expert and Associate Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine explains more in the video below.