Experts discuss COVID-19 impact on cardiac events, eyesight

(WTNH)– A recently published article in the American Journal of Cardiology shows research that supports an alarming drop in emergent cardiac events during COVID-19.

Doctor Amanda Zaleski, a Clinical Researcher and CPR instructor with Hartford Hospital’s Department of Preventative Cardiology, talks more about the article and its research in the video above.

We are also still learning so much about COVID-19. It has affected a lot of the ways we do normal things in our every day lives, including the practice of ophthalmology and surgery.

Ophthalmologist Alan Solinksy with Hartford Hospital’s Eye Surgery Center tells us how Coronavirus impacts the eyes in the video below.