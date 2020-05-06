Experts discuss Covid-19 impact on kids, support available for healthcare workers

(WTNH)– Doctors are continuing to learn about the impact of the coronavirus on kids.

Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine and a professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us about some of the Covid-19 symptoms in kids that parents need to look out for in the video above.

Healthcare workers are busy treating patients, but sometimes they need help too.

Doctor Sharon Kiely, Chief Wellness Officer at Hartford HealthCare, tells us about the Colleague Support Line and what type of support is available when someone calls in the video below.