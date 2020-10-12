Experts discuss Covid-19 precautions to continue take during Fall; safely traveling amid pandemic

(WTNH)– Health leaders in our state want to urge everyone to not let their guards down against Covid-19 as we head into the fall.

Dr. Henry Anyimadu, Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford Healthcare’s Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses why Covid numbers are on the rise in the state and why it’s so important to recommit to the strict hygiene habits that were instituted at the beginning of the pandemic in the video above.

A number of airports are now offering travelers rapid Covid testing, and with the holidays upcoming, many are thinking about safe travelers amid the pandemic.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, discusses the latest on traveling during the coronavirus pandemic in the video below.