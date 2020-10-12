Experts discuss Covid-19 precautions to continue take during Fall; safely traveling amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Health leaders in our state want to urge everyone to not let their guards down against Covid-19 as we head into the fall.

Dr. Henry Anyimadu, Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford Healthcare’s Hospital of Central Connecticut, discusses why Covid numbers are on the rise in the state and why it’s so important to recommit to the strict hygiene habits that were instituted at the beginning of the pandemic in the video above.

A number of airports are now offering travelers rapid Covid testing, and with the holidays upcoming, many are thinking about safe travelers amid the pandemic.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, discusses the latest on traveling during the coronavirus pandemic in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare leaders discuss Covid-19 precautions to take during Fall

News /

Yale expert discusses safely traveling during pandemic

News /

Connecticut Children’s and Hartford HealthCare join forces to advance pediatric health care in CT

News /

Hartford's Community First School committed to outdoor learning, even before pandemic

News /

Hartford officials expected to make announcement involving hybrid learning after uptick in COVID classroom cases

News /

Dancers put on patriotic performance in Wethersfield to inspire people to vote

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss