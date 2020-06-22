Breaking News
Experts discuss Covid-19 rehabilitation process, how CT is doing with cases compared to other states

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We’ve seen how patients with Covid-19 require special care on many levels.

Dr. Subramani Seetharama, Medical Director, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut Spine Center and Chief, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, tells us about the care for patients recovering from Covid-19 and what the rehabilitation process is like in the video above.

So much is also changing as we enter the summer months of this pandemic in healthcare and how we live.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about how Connecticut is doing compared to other states in terms of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the video below.

