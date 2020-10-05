Experts discuss Covid-19 safety in vehicles; impact of pandemic on domestic violence

(WTNH)– We saw President Trump going out for a ride over the weekend and it brings up the issue of Covid-19 safety in vehicles. We are also seeing coronavirus cases rising in Connecticut.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, tells us her thoughts on seeing Trump out in a vehicle with others over the weekend and the increase in coronavirus cases that are popping up in Eastern CT in the video above.

October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month and unfortunately we have been addressing this topic a lot throughout this pandemic.

Doctor Tracy Brennan, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Hartford Hospital, tells us how COVID-19 has impacted intimate partner violence statistics and the protocols that are in place to help identify and assist victims of domestic abuse in the video below.