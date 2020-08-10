Experts discuss Covid-19 symptoms, more kids spreading the virus

(WTNH)– It’s another grim milestone for the United States now topping five million cases of coronavirus nationwide.

Joining us to talk now about Covid-19 symptoms and spreading of the virus is Doctor Henry Anyimadu, Infectious Diseases Specialist with the Hospital of Central Connecticut. He shares insight as to why some individuals who carry the virus exhibit symptoms while others don’t, and how likely asymptomatic patients are to have the ability to spread the virus in the video above.

In today’s health headlines, during this pandemic we’re talking kids transmitting the virus more than first thought and staying safe while watching kids playing sports.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses the latest topics in the headlines in the video below.