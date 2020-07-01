Experts discuss COVID-19 testing, latest findings on swine flu and coronavirus drug

(WTNH)– We are seeing that Covid-19 testing has really been rolled out statewide and now many tests are being done daily here in Connecticut.

Jack Gartley, Simulation Specialist Paramedic at Hartford Hospital, tells us about testing people for Covid-19 at Hartford HealthCare’s drive-through testing in the video above.

Time now to talk about the latest advances and findings in Covid-19. Recent days we are also hearing a lot about the swine flu and the possibility about it once again becoming a global danger.

Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale University, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, tells us about that virus and a drug used to fight coronavirus in the video below.