Experts discuss Covid-19 vaccines and case upticks; dangers of vaping amid pandemic

(WTNH)– The recent Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine announcement is dampened with recent case “upticks” in parts of our state.

Doctor Henry Anyimadu, Infectious Disease Doctor from the Hospital of Central CT, tells us his thoughts on the Pfizer announcement of a possible vaccine and how things will change once there is a vaccine in the video above.

As the world combats the coronavirus, it has never been more important to keep our lungs healthy. One of the best ways to do this is to quit smoking and vaping (e-cigarette use) and to prevent young people from ever starting in the first place.

Kevin O’Flaherty, Regional Advocacy Director for Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, tells us how bad vaping has become with young people and an important message during this Covid-19 pandemic in the video below.