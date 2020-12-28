Experts discuss COVID study involving MRIs; rise in elective surgeries after holidays

(WTNH)– A new study shows a spectrum of COVID-19 findings on MRIs.

Doctor Amit Mahajan, Chief of Neuro-MRI at Yale Medicine Department of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging, discusses the study and the most common brain findings seen on an MRI in the study in the video above.

The holiday season may be winding down but ’tis the season for surgeries. This is usually a busy time of year when people schedule elective procedures or surgeries and if you’re one of them, what can you expect, especially during COVID?

Rekha Singh, Chief of Surgery at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, discusses why people schedule surgeries this time of year and what she’s seeing in the video below.