Experts discuss CT’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout; Early breast cancer detection

(WTNH)– Connecticut is really rolling out COVID vaccines and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated when their time is here.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses how CT was the first state to vaccinate all nursing home residents and who is in this “second” category eligible to be vaccinated in the video above.

Detecting any cancer early can be life saving. That also goes for breast cancer, which is why it’s so important to know your body and have your screenings regularly.

Dr. Camelia Lawrence, Director of Breast Surgery, the Hospital Of Central Connecticut, Midstate Medical Center, discusses the main concerns in the age of COVID in terms of breast care, and how women can get back on track with their mammograms in the video below.