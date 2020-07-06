Experts discuss ear, nose and throat care, pool sampling amid pandemic

(WTNH)– Have you made your regular doctor appointments recently? A lot of people are getting back into a regular healthcare routine.

Doctor Carl Moeller, Ears, Nose and Throat Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, tells us how his practice initially reacted to the pandemic and what precautions they took to protect patients and staff during the transition back to in-person visits and elective surgery in the video above.

Testing for Covid-19 has also been a big issue throughout this pandemic. First there was a shortage of supplies and now we are hearing about pool sampling, where people’s samples are being tested together.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us about pool testing in the video below.