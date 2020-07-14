Experts discuss emergency room treatment, getting back to business amid Covid-19 pandemic

(WTNH)– Throughout our pandemic wave here in Connecticut, emergency rooms were the front line of defense and treatment in Covid-19 cases and they also had to serve as ERs.

Doctor David Anthony Buono, Chief of Emergency Medicine at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, talks about emergency medicine in these times, when he started to see a decline in visits to the emergency room and where things stand now in the video above.

So many businesses have adapted during this pandemic. One of those is Olde Mistick Village. They made a pop up drive-in in their large parking lot and now corporations are even renting it out.

Chris Regan, of Olde Mistick Village, tells us about tourism in that area in the video below.