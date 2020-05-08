Experts discuss emotional impact of Covid-19 and mysterious rare illness in children

(WTNH)– We’ve been talking so much about the patients and healthcare workers fighting Covid-19, but others are suffering as well. Many children and adolescents are feeling the emotional effects.

Ari Steinberg, Ph.D. Clinical Supervisor of Ambulatory Services at Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living, discusses what he’s seeing in children during the pandemic and what he recommends parents do to support their children during home isolation in the video above.

We also have the latest on a mysterious rare illness in children, possibly linked to Covid-19 and a highly touted potential treatment.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine, discusses the mysterious inflammatory illness and treatment in the video below.