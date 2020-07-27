Experts discuss emotional stress among healthcare workers; latest Covid-19 headlines on quarantining, vaccines

(WTNH)– The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted how health care is provided, not just for patients, but for front line workers in hospital settings.

Doctor Sharon Kiely, Chief Wellness Officer with Hartford HealthCare, established a colleague support line early on in the pandemic. She tells us about the colleague support line, specifically for Hartford HealthCare employees, and what she’s seeing in terms of the impact this has had on colleagues in the video above.

There’s also lots of new developments in the coronavirus outbreak. We are now seeing the recommended quarantine down from 14 to just ten days and as we wait for human vaccine trials, we’re hearing about something called a “core groups” approach.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about the latest Covid-19 headlines in the video below.