Experts discuss eye care during Covid-19; mental health & helping kids cope with pandemic

(WTNH)– During this pandemic, one area of health some may be putting off is eye health and if you wear glasses you may be frustrated with fogging when you have your mask on.

Doctor Alan Solinsky, an ophthalmologist with Hartford Hospital Eye Surgery Center, says one of the major complaints during COVID is fogging of glasses while wearing a mask. He tells us if there any remedies, if contact lenses could be a non-surgical solution and how they compare to contacts of a generation ago, that may not have corrected issues like astigmatism, in the video above.

We now know that our Covid-19 quarantine is hurting families physically and mentally.

Parenting Expert and Psychologist Eli Lebowitz, with the Yale Child Study Center, tell us in what ways is Covid negatively affect childhood mental health, some signs that your child may be struggling emotionally and how parents can help their children right now in the video below.