Experts discuss Hartford HealthCare’s critical care expansion, risk of activities during Covid-19

(WTNH)– Here in Connecticut, we’ve seen our first wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Healthcare providers kept up and now they are preparing for the future.

Keith Grant, System Director of Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare, tells us about an expansion of critical care beds at Hartford Hospital and how essential it is to have additional ICU beds to respond to potential further outbreaks of COVID-19 in the video above.

With some many unknowns surrounding Covid-19, many of us are afraid to do things we once enjoyed.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us what activities have what risks in the video below.