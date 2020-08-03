Experts discuss Hartford HealthCare’s part in global Covid-19 study; parenting teens, college students amid pandemic

(WTNH)– We’ve been following how Hartford HealthCare has adapted from the very start of this pandemic and now they’re announcing another step forward as they join a global study on Covid-19.

Ethan K. Kurtzman, Mechanical Circulatory Support Clinical Program Coordinator with Hartford HealthCare, tells us about the global COVID-19 study that Hartford Hospital is a part of and what types of data will be collected in the video above.

Parents of teens and college students are looking at a Fall that is quite different than last year due to the pandemic.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us the issues she’s seeing for those parenting teenagers during the pandemic and the advice she has for them in the video below.