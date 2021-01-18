Experts discuss health equity and COVID-19; Importance of staying active amid pandemic

(WTNH)– Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Dr. King once said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”

Healthcare inequity was brought into the spotlight during the COVID pandemic. The vice president of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Hartford HealthCare, Sarah Lewis, discusses Hartford HealthCare’s action to reverse that trend, what they are doing to bridge the gap, and how when it comes to medical care, how they are working to change the perception in the video above.

Research has pointed to a dual pandemic of COVID and COVID-induced inactivity.

Chief of Yale Medicine Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation Sports Medicine and Head Team Physician for Yale Athletics, Dr. Christina Allen, discusses the importance of staying active but also avoiding sport and workout-related injuries in the new year, the most common injuries she’s seeing during COVID, and from what sports or activities in the video below.