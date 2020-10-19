Experts discuss herd immunity, blood type’s impact on Covid-19; Infection Prevention Week

(WTNH)– Today we’re discussing herd immunity, which is making headlines, as well as blood type as a predictor of Covid-19 severity.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses those and the latest coronavirus headlines in the video above.

In these times, we’ve also been so aware of viruses and infections as we all try to stay safe.

It is “Infection Prevention Week” and Keith Grant, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention with Hartford HealthCare, discusses how we can prevent infections and how important it is to get a flu shot this year in the video below.