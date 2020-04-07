Experts discuss how coronavirus is taking a toll on families, children

(WTNH)– What has become our new normal is taking a hard toll on some families.

Patricia Rehmer, Sr Vice President With Hartford HealthCare and President of their Behavioral Health Network, joined us to discuss some mental health issues in the video above.

Mayor Bronin announced a new team to focus on domestic violence calls, which have increased by 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rehmer talks about the risk of abuse during isolation and how one can prevent the escalation of emotions from turning into abuse.

Additionally, while we continue to practice CDC guidelines, nearly four weeks of social isolation can be difficult for adults, let alone children.

Child Psychologist for the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital, Dr. Laura Saunders, discusses what the little ones are going through and how parents can explain it and make this difficult time normal for them in the video below.