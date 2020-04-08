Live Now
Mayor Bronin, Hartford officials address city’s coronavirus response

Experts discuss how hospitals are using their space, how to maintain a healthy diet amid pandemic

Coronavirus

(WTNH)– We’ve been following how hospitals are making the best use of their space in order to handle Covid-19 positive patients.

Dr. Kenneth Robinson, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital, tells us about their state-of-the-art “observation unit” and what it consists of in the video above.

Additionally, with staying home and social distancing, it’s important to still maintain a healthy diet.

Clinical Registered Dietitian from the Bone & Joint Institute, Christopher Barrett, tells us how people who are social distancing maintain positive eating patterns in the video below.

