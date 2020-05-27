Experts discuss how hospitals will recover amid pandemic, latest on a Covid-19 vaccine

(WTNH)– For the past two months, we’ve watched our state’s healthcare systems rise to the occasion of Covid-19 and provide care to some very ill and contagious patients.

Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare, tells us about what it’s been like to lead a health care organization during a crisis that we have never seen before and how hospitals are recovering in the video above.

The race to develop a COVID vaccine is also on. Moderna, Novavax, Astra-Zeneca are just some of the companies developing vaccines. The goal is to have a COVID vaccine by the end of the year.

Dr. Joseph Vinetz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine and a Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tells us how realistic that goal is and the latest on vaccines in the video below.

