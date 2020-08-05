Experts discuss how to manage stress during the pandemic; how Covid-19 affects the brain

(WTNH)– Emotions were running high for many of us in this pandemic before the tropical storm hit. And now it’s life with no power and lots to clean up, which can be overwhelming.

Hartford HealthCare wanted to address our emotional needs so Patricia Rehmer, President of Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, discusses what she advises for those struggling mentally and emotionally, and the resources she recommends for those looking for healthy coping mechanisms during these trying times in the video above.

We’ve been hearing a lot about how Covid affects parts of the body, including the brain.

Dr. Sharon Stoll, Yale Medicine Neurologist, discusses the neurological complications from Covid-19 in the video below.