Experts discuss how your genes impact COVID-19; Emergency Room visits amid pandemic

(WTNH)– Your genes and COVID – we have the latest on what you should know, like why certain individuals more vulnerable for COVID infection and develop more severe symptoms.

Yong-Hui Jiang, MD, PHD, Chief of Medical Genetics, Yale Medicine, discusses why certain populations and families seem to be more vulnerable to COVID than others and what you can do if you’re worried about your genetic risk in the video above.

Doctors across Connecticut continue to remind people that an emergency is still an emergency and they should be going to the emergency room if necessary – despite any fears they might have with COVID.

Dr. Mark Dziedzic, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Hartford HealthCare’s Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, discusses what you can expect if you have to go to the ER and what protocols are in place to minimize the spread of the virus in the video below.