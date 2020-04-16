Breaking News
‘Tommy Boy’ actor Brian Dennehy dies at 81

Experts discuss impact of coronavirus on cancer patients, how Fairfield County is handling pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– So many people in Connecticut have been touched by cancer, already a life threatening disease. So how are they impacted by Covid-19?

To get some answers, Doctor Peter Yu, a physician in Chief of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, discusses how coronavirus affects cancer patients in the video above.

We know that as Covid-19 spreads throughout Connecticut, that Fairfield County was hit very hard with the highest rate of patients.

Daniel Gottschall, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, tells us how that facility is doing in handling this pandemic in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Expert discusses impact of coronavirus on cancer patients

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert discusses impact of coronavirus on cancer patients"

Expert discusses how Fairfield County is handling pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expert discusses how Fairfield County is handling pandemic"

Hartford HealthCare confirms employee death from coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare confirms employee death from coronavirus"

Travelers Championship to run as scheduled, but without fans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Travelers Championship to run as scheduled, but without fans"

Travelers Tournament Director on sponsors

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Travelers Tournament Director on sponsors"

Travelers Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer on missing fans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Travelers Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer on missing fans"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss