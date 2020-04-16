Experts discuss impact of coronavirus on cancer patients, how Fairfield County is handling pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– So many people in Connecticut have been touched by cancer, already a life threatening disease. So how are they impacted by Covid-19?

To get some answers, Doctor Peter Yu, a physician in Chief of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute, discusses how coronavirus affects cancer patients in the video above.

We know that as Covid-19 spreads throughout Connecticut, that Fairfield County was hit very hard with the highest rate of patients.

Daniel Gottschall, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, tells us how that facility is doing in handling this pandemic in the video below.