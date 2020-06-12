Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 on physical therapy, keeping the elderly safe amid reopening

(WTNH)– Surgeries are now back in hospitals and with that comes the need for physical therapy as patients recover.

With essential surgeries being performed, patients are having their surgeries after the delay during COVID, however, they are putting off physical therapy.

Latasha Raineault, a Physical Therapist with the Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, tells us what she’s seeing and why it’s so important that patients participate in physical therapy after their operations in the video above.

Phase Two of reopening Connecticut is also happening next week. So how do we protect the elderly who are still vulnerable to COVID-19?

States are reopening and we are seeking spikes of COVID cases.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, tell us how the elderly and the most vulnerable can stay safe in the video below.