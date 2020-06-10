Experts discuss innovation during COVID-19 crisis, increase in cases

(WTNH)– We’re hearing a lot about “innovating” and moving forward in the world of healthcare during these times.

Innovation has played a pivotal role during this pandemic. Just prior to the pandemic, Hartford HealthCare showed a commitment to innovation, by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Israel Innovation Authority with the goal of Israeli tech companies coming to Connecticut to develop new products.

Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare, tells us some of the ways they’ve implemented innovative tactics in response to this virus and about that essential partnership in the video above.

Health officials are also warning that the pandemic is not over yet and that cases are up in 21 states.

Infectious Disease Expert at Yale School of Medicine, Joseph Vinetz, MD, gives the latest update on coronavirus cases and research in the video below.