Experts discuss latest COVID-19 headlines; health issues while recovering from coronavirus

(WTNH)– A few new topics to cover now with a Yale Infectious Disease Doctor, including a big death milestone, possible herd immunity by April, and how many doses of the vaccine for those who have had COVID?

To shed light on this Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine joins us in the video above.

The road to recovery for those who survive COVID-19 can be a long one, especially due to the lingering health issues that persist weeks or months later.

Doctor Carissa Monterroso, a Pulmonologist with Hartford Healthcare Medical Group, discusses the types of health issues she’s seeing among people who’ve recovered from the virus and what kind of help can people expect to receive at the Covid Recovery Center in the video below.