Experts discuss latest on possible COVID-19 vaccine, what’s safe to do during summer amid pandemic

(WTNH)– In these times, we are all waiting and hoping for a COVID-19 vaccine to be tested and approved.

Dr. Stephanie Wright, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Hartford Hospital, tells us about the current research when it comes to a possible vaccine and the types in development in the video above.

Saturday is the first day of summer and summer weather is now here. That means lots of us will be spending time outdoors – but what is safe to do and what is not?

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist, answers that question in the video below.

