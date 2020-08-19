Experts discuss living donor organ transplantation; how long Covid-19 stays in your system

(WTNH)– A state lawmaker is in need of a kidney transplant. With the help of Hartford HealthCare, Representative Jeff Currey from East Hartford,

is actively looking for a live donor. A process made a little more challenging by the pandemic.

State Representative Jeff Curry of East Hartford has stage five kidney failure and needs a transplant.

Charles Zenzick, Nurse Manager, discusses how difficult it is to find a kidney match in general, let alone during a pandemic, in the video above.

