Experts discuss lung cancer treatment amid pandemic, latest Covid-19 headlines

(WTNH)– Hospitals here in Connecticut continue to focus their attention on Covid-19. But the behind the scenes, Hartford HealthCare continues to make advancements to help treat other medical needs such as lung cancer.

Doctor Stefan Kachala, Thoracic Surgeon at the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, tells us about the Monarch Platform being used and what it does in the video above.

We’re also talking how easily Covid-19 can be spread even when conditions are safe and protocols are followed. Plus there’s new development on a Coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about the latest Covid-19 headlines in the video below.