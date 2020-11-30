Experts discuss Moderna vaccine, safely holiday shopping; Impact of COVID on emergency departments

(WTNH)– As we continue to follow the breaking news of Moderna asking for emergency use for its vaccine Monday, there are some questions we have.

Doctor Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, talks to those who are unsure about getting the vaccine once it’s available and some ways people can stay safe as they continue their holiday shopping in the video above.

As we continue seeing hospitalizations and COVID cases rise across the state and nationwide, we can’t help but think how this has become problematic for our emergency departments.

Doctor Kyle McClaine, Chief of Emergency Services and EMS Medical Director at Backus Hospital and Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center, discusses how COVID has impacted hospital emergency departments and why it’s problematic in the video below.