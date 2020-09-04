Experts discuss new study on obesity’s link to Covid-19; Masks that don’t protect against the virus

(WTNH)– A new Covid and obesity study is raising a number of concerns amid this pandemic. Researchers at The University of North Carolina reviewed some 75 studies and what they found is alarming.

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Craig Floch with St. Vincent’s Medical Center, discusses what they found, if he was surprised by the study results and what’s going on in the body that links obesity to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 with more complications in the video above.

There has also been a lot of research on which masks do not work to protect against Covid-19 and how air pollution plays into that risk.

Dr. Naftali Kaminski, Chief of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, discusses these and the latest coronavirus headlines in the video below.