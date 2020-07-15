Experts discuss organ damage from Covid-19, results of promising vaccine

Coronavirus

(WTNH)– Healthcare experts are now seeing just how Covid-19 can leave survivors with organ damage.

Dr. Aneesh Tolat, Electro-physiologist at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart and Vascular Institute, sheds some light on this and tells us his thoughts about a recent study where researchers found heart damage among more than half of the 1,200 COVID-recovered patients involved in the video above.

Today, there’s promising results about one Covid-19 vaccine and the latest on antibodies.

Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale University, Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, talks about the Moderna Phase 1 vaccine candidate and the time frame of a possible vaccine the video below.

