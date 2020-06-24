Experts discuss potential uptick of COVID-19 cases, protecting yourself during summer

(WTNH)– Let’s get an update on where things stand with Hartford HealthCare as we have passed our spike in Covid-19 cases in Connecticut.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue in a downward trend, Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, of Hartford HealthCare tells us what’s ahead and how they’re preparing for a potential uptick in cases here in the state in the video above,

Now that summer is here, a lot of us are spending more time outdoors and that is a good thing when it comes to keeping the spread of Covid-19 down.

Doctor Onyema Ogbauagu, Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale University, tells us the effect that sunlight has on the Covid-19 virus and why we still shouldn’t let our guard down when outside in the video below.