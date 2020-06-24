Breaking News
Brooks Koepka among five players to withdraw from Travelers Championship amid COVID-19 concerns

Experts discuss potential uptick of COVID-19 cases, protecting yourself during summer

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Let’s get an update on where things stand with Hartford HealthCare as we have passed our spike in Covid-19 cases in Connecticut.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue in a downward trend, Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, of Hartford HealthCare tells us what’s ahead and how they’re preparing for a potential uptick in cases here in the state in the video above,

Now that summer is here, a lot of us are spending more time outdoors and that is a good thing when it comes to keeping the spread of Covid-19 down.

Doctor Onyema Ogbauagu, Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale University, tells us the effect that sunlight has on the Covid-19 virus and why we still shouldn’t let our guard down when outside in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss