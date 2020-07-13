Experts discuss preparing kids to return to school in the Fall, Covid-19 trends seen as other states see spike in cases

(WTNH)– Children and teen’s lives are about to dramatically change this Fall when they return to the classroom. Districts across the state are working on their back to school in person plans right now.

Doctor Laura Saunders, Child Psychologist with Hartford Hospital’s Institute Of Living, talks about how to help kids cope and how parents can prepare their children to return to school in the video above.

It’s tough to watch other parts of the country go through their Covid-19 waves or spikes in cases like we did in Connecticut in late April.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about coronavirus trends being seen in the video below.

