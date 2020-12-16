Experts discuss receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; if there’s a link between measles and coronavirus

(WTNH)– Today doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being negotiated and Moderna’s vaccine is now being considered for approval.

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Principal Investigator of the PFIZER trial at Yale School of Medicine, tells us why it’s important for him to be one of the first at Yale to get the vaccine yesterday and how he’s feeling now in the video above.

With the COVID-19 virus in the headlines, we haven’t talked much about what were some other potentially deadly conditions like measles and could there be a link to covid?

Doctor Patrick Cahill, Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, discuss why measles deaths worldwide have spiked in 2019 and if it is somehow tied to COVID-19 in the video below.