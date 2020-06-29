Experts discuss recognizing healthcare heroes at Travelers Championship, Covid-19 surge in other states

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut just wrapped up what is usually our biggest sporting event of the year, the Travelers Championship golf tournament.

Some of the players caddies wore “bibs” with their player’s names and recognizing some healthcare heroes on their backs.

Chris Madison, Senior Programmer at the Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation (CESI) at Hartford Hospital, describes that program and the reopening of the state in the video above.

With some southern and western states now seeing their Covid-19 surges, let’s talk about what they now know from what we went through in April.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about that in the video below.