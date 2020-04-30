Experts discuss role of microbiology, family challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

(WTNH)– With COVID-19 testing on the rise across the state, labs are very busy getting everyone their results.

Carolyn Ayala, a Microbiology Coordinator at Saint Vincent Hospital and Medical Center in Bridgeport, talks about her role as a microbiologist and the challenges she’s facing with the Covid pandemic in the video above.

Helping children in New Haven is what LEAP New Haven is all about. LEAP stands for leadership, education and athletics in partnership.

Henry Fernandez, Executive Director at LEAP New Haven, tells us how LEAP adapted in these times and the activities they’re sharing with families in the video below.

